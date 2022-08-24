William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 69,901 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6,147.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $39,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $422.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.11. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.