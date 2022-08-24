William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,649 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

FIS stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

