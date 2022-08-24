William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.32 and its 200 day moving average is $341.95.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

