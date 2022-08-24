William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.67 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,942 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

