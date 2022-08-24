William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.71 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Knowles worth $42,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of KN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

