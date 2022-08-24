William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.49 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of NorthWestern worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after buying an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after buying an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after buying an additional 843,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after buying an additional 362,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

