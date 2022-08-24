William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 308,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $40,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,955 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

BLMN opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

