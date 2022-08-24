William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 582,547 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,547 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.04% of La-Z-Boy worth $34,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

LZB stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

