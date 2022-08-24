WiBX (WBX) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

WiBX (WBX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One WiBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WiBX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $37.81 million and approximately $34,401.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

WiBX Coin Profile

WiBX (WBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

