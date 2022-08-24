Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $173.91. 4,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

