Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $664,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,800. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

