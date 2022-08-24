Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,779 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

