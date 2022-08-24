Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $381,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,911. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

