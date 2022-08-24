Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.83. 25,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

