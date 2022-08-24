Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after buying an additional 574,160 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

