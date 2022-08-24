Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,240 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

