Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,350 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 17,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

