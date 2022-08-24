WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $89.11 million and $748,086.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

