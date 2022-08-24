Wharf (Holdings) Limited (WARFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Wharf Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Wharf has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

