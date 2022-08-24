Wharf (Holdings) Limited (WARFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.
Wharf Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Wharf has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.
About Wharf
