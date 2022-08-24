WhaleRoom (WHL) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.72 or 0.07731265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00165947 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

