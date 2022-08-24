Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WAB opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

