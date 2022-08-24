WeOwn (CHX) Price Down 0% This Week

WeOwn (CHX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. WeOwn has a total market cap of $398,763.44 and approximately $642.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00128726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079138 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com.

WeOwn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

