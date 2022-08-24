Waste Management, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.49. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

