Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.71

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1471028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

