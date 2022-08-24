Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 7%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.83. 52,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,902,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

