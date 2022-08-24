Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.30 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00107383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00258642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

