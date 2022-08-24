Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

