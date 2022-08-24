Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 204,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,334. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

