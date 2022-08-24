W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.