VNX (VNXLU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $627.00

VNX (VNXLU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, VNX has traded down 26% against the US dollar. VNX has a market cap of $555,449.92 and $627.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

