VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

