Vitru (VTRU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Vitru to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru Stock Up 3.1 %

VTRU stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.04. Vitru has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

