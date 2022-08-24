Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.32

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.00. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 92,141 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
