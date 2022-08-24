Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.32

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.00. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 92,141 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

