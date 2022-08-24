Virtue Poker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $289.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $993,790.48 and approximately $289.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00764529 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016343 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Virtue Poker Coin Trading
