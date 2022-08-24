Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Up 5.2%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.47. 33,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 630,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

