VideoCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

