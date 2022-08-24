Vicus Capital Sells 494 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Corning were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

