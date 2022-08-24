Veritable L.P. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.