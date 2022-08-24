Veritable L.P. Has $15.34 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 401,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.