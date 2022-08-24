Veritable L.P. Buys 5,132 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.