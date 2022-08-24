Veritable L.P. Acquires 7,309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. 40,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,695. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.