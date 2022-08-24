Veritable L.P. Acquires 24,745 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $218.63. 11,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

