Veritable L.P. Acquires 216 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.