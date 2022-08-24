Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $71.20 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00026958 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 5% against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $71.20 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,690.12 or 0.99948031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00059874 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001738 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

