Veles Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded up 331.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Veles has a market cap of $19,097.86 and $14.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 289.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,455.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.31 or 0.07687284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00157370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00263582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00718191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00623135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,047 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

