Velas Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $105.53 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002566 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003487 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 221.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,342,377,411 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

