Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

