VAULT Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $181,646.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00778856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

