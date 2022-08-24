Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48). 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Various Eateries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.