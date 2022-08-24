Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.64. 22,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

